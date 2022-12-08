House Committee Approves Bill Requiring Radio to Pay Performer Royalties

(HYPEBOT) – The US House Judiciary Committee has approved The American Music Fairness Act, which would require radio stations to pay performance royalties. All other major countries already require over-the-air broadcasters to pay the song’s performer in addition to its songwriters.

The bill must still pass the full House and the Senate and be signed by the president to become law.

The bipartisan bill would mean that performers, producers, and musicians involved in creating songs will join songwriters in receiving royalties when their music is played on U.S. radio stations. Online broadcasters and SiriusXM already pay performance royalties in the US via SoundExchange.

“This is a momentous day for so many artists and music creators across this country,” said former Congressman Joe Crowley, Chairman of the musicFIRST Coalition, who helped lead the fight for the legislation. “To be clear, this fight is far from over. We still have further to go before this important bill can be passed into law and improve the lives of artists across this country, and we know that Big Radio corporations will continue to oppose us every step of the way.

The bill has also been endorsed by the RIAA, AFL-CIO, A2IM., the American Federation of Musicians, SAG-AFTRA, and SoundExchange.

“For decades, broadcast corporations have made hundreds of billions of dollars while denying creators royalties for music played on AM/FM radio stations,” said Michael Huppe, the president-CEO of SoundExchange. That’s fundamentally wrong. Everyone knows that, including the broadcasters.”

We’re one important step closer to rectifying a decades-long injustice. The American Music Fairness Act is finally moving through Congress! Read our full release on the House Judiciary Committee’s approval:https://t.co/WGl12B5XFG pic.twitter.com/O8U1wEjRht — SoundExchange (@SoundExchange) December 8, 2022



