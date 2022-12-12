Big Yellow Dog Music Signs Jared Conrad

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Big Yellow Dog Music has signed producer and songwriter Jared Conrad to its roster. Conrad will have a significant focus on writing and producing for sync. He is managed by Brandon Perdue.

Conrad has produced and written songs for Pentatonix, Meghan Trainor, Terri Clark, Cody Johnson, Randall King, and others. Hailing from Idaho, he graduated from Belmont University’s Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business in 2015.

“Jared knows how to create a track that immediately pulls you in as a listener,” says Alex Stefano, VP of Sync at Big Yellow Dog. “He has already blown away our sync team by the quality of songs he has turned in within his first month at BYD. We can’t wait for more and are excited to see where these songs land in the near future, both in cuts and in the sync space.”

“I am beyond excited and honored to be a part of the Big Yellow Dog team,” says Conrad. “They are an immense force in the sync, country, and pop markets and are able to offer their writers and artists so many opportunities to succeed and grow. A massive thanks to Carla, Alex, Jacee, and the rest of the group for being such hands-on champions of me and my music and for already doing so much to make this a wonderful partnership!”