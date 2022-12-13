Keith Hagan Named Vice President At MNRK Music Group

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — MNRK Music Group announced the hire of veteran artist manager Keith Hagan, who joins the company as Vice President of Management.

Based in New York, Hagan will report directly to the company’s President & CEO, Chris Taylor.

“We are so excited to welcome Keith to the MNRK family. He has an incredible wealth of experience and an amazing roster that is going blossom under the MNRK umbrella,” Taylor says.

As well, Hagan brings his roster of artists to MNKR, including The Afghan Whigs, Robert Finley, Cymande, Ondara, The Whitmore Sisters, and The Mastersons.

The news comes less than a year after Hagan announced the launch of his own management, marketing and publicity company, Skylark Artist Management. His resume also includes stints at PFA Media, Mammoth, and Arista Records, as well as SKH Music where he spent more than a decade and worked with artists such as Kenny Rogers, TOTO, and Paul Weller, among others.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the MNRK team. Chris Taylor is building a very forward thinking and proactive team, and I have no doubt all of the artists I currently work with will all benefit greatly from being at MNRK. I’m looking forward to working with everyone and continuing to help grow the MNRK roster,” Hagan said.