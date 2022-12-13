The Country Music Association Announces The Nominees For The 2023 CMA Touring Awards

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Association has announced the nominees for the 2022 CMA Touring Awards, highlighting the contributions of the behind-the-scenes folks that help make country music tours possible.

“I am thrilled that we will be returning this year to host the CMA Touring Awards after a two-year hiatus,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “The touring industry was one of the hardest hit during the pandemic, and I have been amazed at the continued resilience and dedication from this community as they rebuild. These behind-the-scenes heroes are the ones that keep the music playing, so to be able to honor and celebrate them again is especially exciting. We can’t wait for January 30!”

Voting for the 2022 CMA Touring Awards begins on December 14th and runs through December 28th and is open to CMA members in the Advertising/Public Relations/Media, Affiliated, Artist, Entertainment Services, Marketing/Digital, Musician, Personal Manager, Record Label, Talent Agent, Talent Buyer/Promoter, Touring, and Venue groups.

All balloting is tabulated by the professional services organization, Deloitte.

The 2023 CMA Touring Awards will return as an in-person event for the first time in two years at Nashville’s Marathon Music Works on January 30th.

Nominees for the 2023 CMA Touring Awards include:

BUSINESS MANAGER OF THE YEAR

• Renee Allen – Arnie Barn, Inc.

• David Boyer – Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy, Inc.

• Jamie Cheek – Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy, Inc.

• Duane Clark – Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy, Inc.

• Stephanie Mundy-Self – Farris, Self & Moore, LLC

COACH/TRUCK DRIVER OF THE YEAR

• Ronnie Brown – Zac Brown Band

• Rhett Evans – Thomas Rhett

• Caleb Garrett – Luke Bryan

• Jon Long – Dierks Bentley

• John Stalder – Kenny Chesney

FOH (FRONT OF HOUSE) ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

• Aaron Lain – Morgan Wallen

• Todd Lewis – Luke Combs

• Robert Scovill – Kenny Chesney

• Frank Sgambellone – Luke Bryan

• Trey Smith – Thomas Rhett

LIGHTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

• Zac Coren – Morgan Wallen

• Philip Ealy – Kenny Chesney

• Kevin Northrup – Luke Combs

• Chris Reade – Dierks Bentley

• Alec Takahashi – Thomas Rhett

MANAGER OF THE YEAR

• Clint Higham – Morris Higham Management

• Mary Hilliard Harrington – Red Light Management

• Chris Kappy – Make Wake Artists

• Marion Kraft – ShopKeeper Management

• John Peets – Q Prime South

TOUR MANAGER OF THE YEAR

• David Farmer – Kenny Chesney

• Luke Holton – Brothers Osborne

• Curt Jenkins – Miranda Lambert

• Ethan Strunk – Luke Combs

• Jon Townley – Thomas Rhett

MONITOR ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

• Jimmy Nicholson – Thomas Rhett

• Phillip Robinson – Kenny Chesney

• Scott Tatter – Dierks Bentley

• Phil Wilkey – Keith Urban

• Michael Zuehsow – Luke Combs

PRODUCTION MANAGER OF THE YEAR

• Chris Alderman – Blake Shelton

• Erik Leighty – Miranda Lambert

• Jerry Slone – Luke Combs

• Kevin Twist – Thomas Rhett

• Ed Wannebo – Kenny Chesney

PUBLICIST OF THE YEAR

• Janet Buck – Essential Broadcast Media

• Ebie McFarland – Essential Broadcast Media

• Tyne Parrish – The GreenRoom

• Jensen Sussman – Sweet Talk Publicity

• Jennifer Vessio – 1220 Entertainment Publicity

TALENT AGENT OF THE YEAR

• Mike Betterton – Wasserman Music

• Joey Lee – WME

• Austin Neal – The Neal Agency

• Nate Towne – WME

• Jay Williams – WME

TALENT BUYER/PROMOTER OF THE YEAR

• Jered Johnson – Pepper Entertainment

• Louis Messina – Messina Touring Group

• Brian O’Connell – Live Nation Nashville

• Aaron Spalding – Live Nation Nashville

• Adam Weiser – AEG Presents

TOUR VIDEOGRAPHER/PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR

*Due to a tie in this category, there are six nominees.

• Zach Belcher – Dierks Bentley

• David Bergman – Luke Combs

• Tanner Gallagher – HARDY

• Grayson Gregory – Thomas Rhett

• Jeff Johnson – Carrie Underwood

• Jill Trunnell – Kenny Chesney

TOUR VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

• John Breslin – Garth Brooks

• Jay Cooper – Kenny Chesney

• Ron Etters – Chris Stapleton

• Tyler Hutcheson – Luke Combs

• Phil Nudelman – Keith Urban

TOURING MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

• Jimmie Deeghan – Kane Brown

• Dan Hochhalter – Dierks Bentley

• Harmoni Kelley – Kenny Chesney

• Jimmy Mattingly – Garth Brooks

• Josh Reedy – Thomas Rhett

VENUE OF THE YEAR

• Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN

• Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, NH

• Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

• Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

• Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN