Capitol Music Group Names Six New VPs Within Marketing Department

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Capitol Music Group (CMG) has made six Vice President (VP) appointments within its marketing sector.

Jessica Eason, Katie Haffenden, Chris Kershaw, Byron Miller, Zoe Gillespie, and Alex Williams have all been promoted to VP roles.

Eason has been named VP of Marketing for Capitol Records, overseeing marketing for some of the label’s biggest and breakout stars such as Doechii, Toosii, Kay Flock, and more. Before going to CMG in 2018, Eason served as Director of Marketing at Saban Brands, where she worked with campaigns such as The Power Rangers, Cirque du Soleil, and Paul Frank.

She entered CMG as Director of Marketing and works with artists such as Vince Staples and Ne-Yo. She was promoted to Senior Director of Marketing at Capitol Records in 2021. She reports to the SVP of Marketing, Ray Alba.

Kershaw has been named VP of Marketing. He joined CMG in 2018 as Marketing Director after serving six years at Universal Music Group’s UK office, where he was Senior Marketing Manager. In that role, he oversaw marketing for artists like AURORA, Gregory Porter, Kacey Musgraves and Chris Stapelton.

Now based in Hollywood, Kershaw helped CMG execute marketing campaigns for artists. He oversaw the campaign behind Sam Smith’s recent #1 hit, “Unholy” (with Kim Petras). Kershaw will report directly to Capitol Records SVP of Marketing Nathan Sheppard.

Gillespie was elevated to VP of Brand Partnerships and Strategy, reporting to CMG President Arjun Pulijal. Her team will be responsible for securing partnerships and overseeing national and global brand campaigns for artists, supporting artist initiatives across the company’s portfolio.

She began her career at Capitol Records in 2012 as a publicity intern and joined the company full-time as a Digital Marketing and Publicity Coordinator in 2014, before being promoted to Director of Brand Partnerships in 2018.

Miller’s promotion to VP of Commercial Marketing, Streaming Strategy (Urban) led the launch of Babyface’s Girls Night Out and expanded the reach for Doechii, who was named one of Spotify’s US Radar Artists of 2022. He joined CMG in 2017 as Manager of Artist Marketing, leading editorial and streaming strategies for artists (Lil Baby) and projects. He will report to the EVP of Global Commercial Marketing and Strategy, Mike Sherwood.

Williams has been appointed VP of Gaming Strategy and Business Development, helping the label expand its reach within the gaming and e-sports world. Williams will also help drive a label strategy for CMG within the gaming culture. He was previously at Coca-Cola, where he was head of North American Gaming and e-sports. Based in Atlanta, Williams will report to SVP of Digital Strategy and Business Development, Nic Osborne.

Haffenden joined CMG in October 2021 after spending five years at Senior Director of International Marketing at Warner Records. She’s been promoted to VP of International Marketing, reporting directly to SVP of Global Marketing, Kieran Thurgood.

Haffenden’s portfolio includes working on global campaigns for Halsey, Diddy, Maggie Rogers, Calum Scott, and others. She led the way for Scott’s campaign across Asia, driving more than 25 million TikTok views during his Bridges album campaign. Before CMG, she worked on catalog projects for WMG artists like Madonna, The Ramones, and Green Day.

CMG President Arjun Pulijal said: “Each of these individuals exemplifies the culture we’re building at CMG; one of innovative and strategic thinking combined with hard work, a passion for music and a belief in our artists that is inspiring and unwavering.

“I know that everyone at CMG joins me in congratulating Jessica, Zoe, Kate, Chris, Byron and Alex on their well-deserved promotions.”