The Weeknd Adds A Wembley Date To His UK Stadium Tour

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian recording artist Abel Tesfaye, better known to his fans as The Weeknd, expanded his upcoming After Hours til Dawn 2023 tour of the United Kingdom with a special, end-of-summer show at Wembley Stadium.

The show, set for Friday, August 18th, will serve as the conclusion of the European segment of his 29-date stadium tour before he heads to Latin America, with shows scheduled to start in September.

The concert will feature support from fellow Canadian record producer and DJ Kaytranada and American hip-hop producer and recording artist Mike Dean.

Tickets for this additional date will go on sale starting Friday, December 16th at 12pm local time.

AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN TOUR 2023 UK TOUR DATES:

Sat Jun 10 – Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium

Fri Jul 7 – London, UK– London Stadium

Sat Jul 8 – London, UK– London Stadium

Fri Aug 18 – London, UK– Wembley Stadium connected by EE