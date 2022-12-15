Beyond Music Acquires Catalog of Producer/Songwriter Greg Wells

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Beyond Music, an Asia-based investment and management company focusing on music rights aggregation, has acquired the music catalog of notable Canadian and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter Greg Wells.

Wells has produced and written songs with Adele, Taylor Swift, John Legend, Dua Lipa, Quincy Jones, and Katy Perry, among others. This is the first time a Korean company has directly acquired a North American catalog since BTS’s label HYBE bought Ithaca Holdings from Justin Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun last year.

Beyond Music (US) acquisition of Wells catalog includes songs from albums that have sold more than 130 million copies, earning him five Grammy nods and one award. The catalog includes works such as: “One and Only” (Adele), “Garden” (Dua Lipa), “Never Break” (John Legend), “Cozy Little Christmas” (Katy Perry), “Car Radio” (Twenty One Pilots), and more.

Beyond Music CEO Jangwon Lee commented, “Now is the time to become a global music rights management company by securing not only Asian, but also international music rights. We will continue to become the game changer in the market and create positive synergy through close cooperation with media and entertainment companies for the industry’s growth.”

Shared Wells, “It is indeed an honor to be the first major music catalog acquisition for Beyond outside the Korean market. I am impressed with their commitment to creative freedom as well as maximizing the impact of my songs. I feel my work is in good hands with them.”