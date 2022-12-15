Kurt Deutsch Named SVP Of Entertainment & Theatrical Ventures At WMG

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music announced the promotion of Grammy-winning industry exec Kurt Deutsch for the newly created role of Senior Vice President, Warner Music Entertainment & Theatrical Ventures.

In his new gig at Warner, Deutsch will take on oversight of the development of new theatrical productions and investments, while serving as a liason for songwriters, artists, and catalogs through Warner’s various labels and their music publishing division, Warner Chappell Music.

Deutsch, who first joined WMG in 2017, will continue to be based in New York and will report to Charles Cohen, President, Warner Music Entertainment.

During his career, he played a key role in developing Ghostlight Records into one of the leading indie labels for Original Broadway Cast Recordings and original albums by Broadway stars.

“Warner Music Group has long been an avid supporter of musical theatre, and I’m very happy to be expanding WME’s scope by bringing Kurt into our division. The theatre world is a dynamic, thriving arena that perfectly dovetails with our burgeoning film and TV ventures. Kurt is highly respected throughout the theatrical community, and his deep experience, brilliant creative instincts, and invaluable relationships will be pivotal as we continue to expand our IP development, investment, and production. We’re looking forward to all the compelling projects and new opportunities that he’ll be spearheading under the WME banner,” said Cohen.

“I’m excited to be able to build on my work at both Ghostlight and Warner Chappell by joining Charlie and the team at WME. The musical theatre space today is filled with more incredible talent than ever, from powerful new songwriters and performers to outstanding book writers and lyricists to innovative directors and producers. I’m looking forward to helping create, develop, and market new shows and productions that will inspire and enthrall audiences across the globe, while building a timeless repertoire of modern classics for the Warner family,” Deutsch added.

In his new position, Deutsch will continue to collaborate with artists and songwriters he has signed or re-signed to Warner Chappell, including Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty, Joe Iconis, Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, Alan Menken, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Eddie Perfect, Stephen Schwartz, and Shaina Taub.

His current portfolio at WMG includes a number of productions, including WCM songwriter Ross Golan’s The Wrong Man, and The Notebook, which is being developed for Broadway in collaboration with producer Kevin McCollum.

Other projects in currently in development include an animated film, Winter Wonderland, written by Cinco Paul and based on the classic Bernard and Smith song.