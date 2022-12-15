San Antonio’s Alamodome Enjoys Record-Setting Stretch of Events

SAN ANTONIO (CelebrityAccess) – The historic Alamodome, which celebrates its 30th anniversary in May 2023, shows no signs of slowing down as the milestone approaches. The downtown San Antonio stadium recently completed one of its most successful runs in history, with 135 event days in 2022 and a similar schedule for 2023.

From August to December, the Alamodome hosted five major market concerts that drew nearly 230,000 fans and generated more than $31 million in gross receipts – Def Leppard with Mötley Crüe, Bad Bunny, Rammstein, Grupo Firme, and Elton John.

In addition, the Dome saw more than 170,000 people pass through its gates and attend seven University of Texas at San Antonio football games, including the Conference USA championship on December 2.

Bad Bunny, who is Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2022 and currently set the world record for the highest-grossing tour in a calendar year ($435.38 million), broke the Dome’s facility mark for gross ticket sales for one show when more than $11 million was recorded for his September 8 performance in front of 54,000 fans.

“There is little doubt that the Alamodome has emerged as one of the most diverse and popular entertainment venues in the country,” said Patricia Muzquiz Cantor, Director of Convention and Sports Facilities for the City of San Antonio. “From compelling sporting events to the world’s biggest concerts, the Dome is a unique destination for performers and fans alike.”

The Alamodome is slated to host the WWE Royal Rumble, NBC’s All-American Bowl, and the Valero Alamo Bowl and will celebrate the return of the XFL spring football league in the coming months. The storied venue has also added concerts featuring P!nk and the Red Hot Chili Peppers (both currently on sale), with additional major concerts to be announced.

To keep the Dome in peak shape, approximately $109 million in capital improvements are planned for the facility by 2028.

Steve Zito, General Manager of the Alamodome, acknowledged “those promoters who helped make us so successful,” including the Valero Alamo Bowl, Live Nation, Feld Entertainment, University Interscholastic League, Cheer Power, NCAA, San Antonio Home and Garden Show, San Antonio Sports, the Spurs and AEG, among others.

“None of this would be possible without the countless hours and commitment from the team of the Alamodome,” Zito said. “We always focus on our ‘One Team’ philosophy, and that team has many players. San Antonio has become a very viable market for all genres of entertainment, and over 30 years, the Alamodome has been the centerpiece of that.”