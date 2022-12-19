Beabadoobee Named Indie Venue Week 10th Anniversary Ambassador

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Independent Venue Week (IVW) has unveiled Beabadoobee as its final 10th-anniversary ambassador. Beabadoobee will join other previously announced ambassadors: Radiohead’s Philip Selway, Young Fathers (ambassadors for Scotland) and Adwaith (ambassadors for Wales). IVW will occur between January 30 and February 5, 2023, encouraging fans to enjoy music in independent venues.

Beabadoobee, who this year released her second album, Beatopia, will play a special For War Child show during IVW at Lafayette, London, on February 3, 2023. Fans can win tickets to the show and raise funds for the charity by entering a prize draw.

In 2023, she will begin her debut European headline tour and support Taylor Swift for 12 North American dates.

Beabadoobee said: “I’m extremely proud to be an ambassador of Independent Venue Week. These venues are so important at giving young emerging artists a starting point in their career. I will never forget my first gig at The Boileroom in Guildford, where I jumped on stage with my friends for three songs or my first proper Beabadoobee headline show at the Old Pancras Church in Kings Cross.

“My first and earliest gigs will always be some of my most precious memories. We need to do our best to keep these venues up and running, and I want to help shine a light on how important independent venues really are to artists’ careers.”

Previous Ambassadors have included Wet Leg, Arlo Parks, Anna Calvi, Wolf Alice, and Novelist.

IVW has confirmed that more than 300 venues have signed up to participate in next year’s event. IVW ambassador Philip Selway will play five shows across the week in Norwich, Cambridge, Hebden Bridge, Stockton-on-Tees and Guildford.

More events will be added in the weeks leading up to January 30, including special headline shows. In total, more than 1,000 shows are expected to take place across the week itself.

IVW founder Sybil Bell has issued a rallying cry for fans to get on board. “We’re so excited to add Beabadoobee to our team of fantastic artist ambassadors, and we’re all looking forward to what’s going to be the biggest and best Independent Venue Week yet,” she said. “I also hope music lovers will come out in force.

“We all know times are incredibly tough right now, but live music at IVW venues remains incredibly good value. So if you want to support your local community, if you want to hear something out of the ordinary, or the possibility of seeing tomorrow’s headliners today, then why not give the gift of live music this December 25th? It’ll probably cost you less than a tenner, and it might just be the best night of your life. Tickets for IVW shows are the perfect affordable Christmas present.”