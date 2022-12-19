Eladio Carrión Announces U.S. Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Latin trap and reggaeton icon Eladio Carrión announced plans for a headlining tour of North America with dates scheduled to start in May 2023.

Carrión’s “The Sauce USA Tour,” kicks off at the Toyota Music Factory in Irvine, Texas, on May 11th, with dates across the south and eastern U.S. before wrapping on June 4th at the House of Blues in Boston.

Additional stops include the Tabernacle in Atlanta, and the Fillmores in Silver Spring, Charlotte, and Philadelphia, among others.

Eladio is touring behind the success of his latest studio production, “SEN2 KBRN Vol. 2,”which debuted at #4 on Billboard’s “Top Latin Albums,” broke into the Billboard 200 and landed at #1 on the #1 on Spotify’s “Top Albums Debut Global” chart.

He also just concluded his first hometown shows at Coliseo of Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot. The trio of sold-out show featured special guest collaborations with Arcangel, Karol G, Tokischa, Myke Towers, De la Ghetto, J Quiles, and Sech, among others.

“The Sauce USA Tour” Dates:

May 11, 2023 – Irvine, Texas – Toyota Music Factory

May 12, 2023 – Houston, Texas – 713 Music Hall

May 13, 2023 – San Antonio, Texas – Aztec Theater

May 14, 2023 – Austin, Texas – Emo’s Austin

May 24, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia – Tabernacle

May 25, 2023 – Orlando, Florida – Hard Rock Live

May 27, 2023 – Miami, Florida – Oasis Wynwood

May 31, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Fillmore Charlotte

June 2, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Fillmore Philadelphia

June 3, 2023 – Silver Spring, Maryland – Fillmore Silver Spring

June 4, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts – House Of Blues Boston