Oakland’s Starline Social Club To Close Its Doors

OAKLAND (CelebrityAccess) — The operators of Oakland’s Starline Social Club broke the news to local music fans that the concert venue, bar and restaurant will permanently close its doors on January 1st.

The club, which occupies a former Oddfellows Hall, features a restaurant and multiple event spaces, including a 100-capacity bar, a 400-capacity ballroom, and a 100-capacity ‘speakeasy’ side room.

“For all shows currently on sale, we are moving them to other independent venues around the bay area. Many of these moves have already been announced and tix are available for sale at the new venues. All tickets bought for these shows will be honored at the new venue either as direct scans or on a will call list.

“A special thanks to our incredible management team and staff who stuck together through all the twists and turns of reopening. It has been an honor working with all of you. Your generosity and strength has been humbling,” said Starline Social Club’s Sam White in a post to the venue’s Instagram.

Affected shows include Boyfriend with AMK, which will be postponed and moved to a new venue Jadu Heart, which has been moved to Chapel SF, Elise Trouw, which was moved to Cornerstone, and Slow Crush with Death Bells and Trauam Ray, which will now take place at Cafe Du Nord.

