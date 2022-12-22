Primal Scream, Felt, & Charlatans Keyboardist, Martin Duffy Dies at 55

BRIGHTON (CelebrityAccess) – Martin Duffy, the keyboardist for Primal Scream, Felt and the Charlatans, died Sunday (December 18) at the age of 55. His former bandmate Tim Burgess confirmed the news of his death via social media. According to Primal Scream member Bobby Gillespie, Duffy died from a brain injury he suffered after falling at his home in Brighton.

The Birmingham native was born in May 1967 and joined the indie band Felt in 1985 after lead singer Lawrence put up a notice asking, “Do you want to be a rock ‘n’ roll star?”. Duffy was a member of the band until their split in 1989 – when Lawrence said he had fulfilled his goal of releasing 10 albums in 10 years.

Duffy had also played on Primal Scream’s first two albums, Sonic Flower Groove (1987) and Primal Scream (1989). He joined the band full-time at the end of that year.

Duffy would also play with the Charlatans following the death of founding member Rob Collins. He also contributed to their 1997 album Tellin’ Stories. He would also collaborate with artists including Beth Orton, Steve Mason, The Chemical Brothers, and Paul Weller, among others.

Duffy released a solo album, Assorted Promenades, on Burgess’s O Genesis label in 2014, which included music dating back to 1997. The album’s release was inspired by Duffy and Burgess witnessing a car catching fire by the side of the road.

Burgess paid tribute to Duffy on Twitter: “Another tragic loss of a beautiful soul. Martin Duffy stepped in to save the Charlatans when we lost Rob – he played with us at Knebworth and was a true friend. He toured with me in my solo band too – he was a pleasure to spend time with. Safe travels Duffy.”