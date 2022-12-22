The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Laura Prepon – “Orange is the New Black,” “That 70s Show,” “The Girl on The Train”

A very funny and candid conversation with Laura about motherhood, her book on the subject. Laura reveals a lot of her struggles as a child including an eating disorder. She’s refreshingly honest about how challenged she’s been as a mom while working full-time as an actress/director. Laura has some funny stories and great perspectives to share with other working moms as well as captivating and revealing stories about how she started out in Hollywood and the wonderful things about stardom and the pitfalls also.