Jury Finds Tory Lanez Guilty of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – On Friday (December 23), a Los Angeles jury found rapper Tory Lanez (30), born Daystar Peterson, guilty of all counts in his trial for shooting fellow rapper and ex-girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Pete.

The jury found Lanez guilty of discharging a firearm with gross negligence, carrying a loaded, unregistered handgun in a vehicle, and assault with a semiautomatic firearm. He is facing up to 22 years in prison and deportation back to Canada.

Megan testified that Lanez shot at her feet five times following an altercation at a party in Hollywood in 2020. She said she exited the vehicle and tried to walk away when Lanez opened fire at her feet, at one point yelling, “Dance, Bitch!” However, she said she decided to get back in the car with him as she was only wearing a thong bikini and wanted to get ahold of her manager to help her. According to CBS Los Angeles, she also explained that she needed surgery on her feet to remove bullet fragments.

Additionally, she testified that Lanez bribed her after the incident by offering her $1 million to keep quiet about the incident since he was on probation at the time. Still, his lawyers refuted that claim in court.

Lanez was taken from the courtroom to jail in handcuffs when his father, Sonstar Peterson, jumped up and shouted, “This wicked system stands judged before God almighty!” He turned towards the two prosecutors and yelled, “You two are evil, wicked people. You know exactly what you did.” He continued to shout from the hallway as deputies wrestled him out of the courtroom.

The jury consisted of seven women and five men.