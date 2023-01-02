The one and only! Taj is serving as the NYU/Americana Artist-in-Residence for 2022-23. Intelligent, feisty and as sharp as ever, Taj tells us about growing up, his adventures with major labels and independents, and how he has sustained his career all these years. Revered by his compatriots, this is a chance to experience the magic of the man himself!

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/taj-mahal-106560723/

https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/taj-mahal/id1316200737?i=1000591575128

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0sBvYyq51ZQXZGYiXobCLL?si=xf7uw5c3TIGN6UWlqojvLw

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/41488d9c-5825-43d6-bb2c-3a6c05c0955c/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-taj-mahal

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/episode/taj-mahal-210354406