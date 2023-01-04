The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights Becomes Spotify’s Most-Streamed Track Of All Time

(CelebrityAccess) – The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” has taken over Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” to become Spotify’s most-streamed song of all time. The track was released in November 2019 as the second single from his fourth studio album, After Hours, which was released in March 2020.

As of January 3, 2023, “Blinding Lights” has racked up 3.336 billion streams, exceeding 3.334 billion streams for “Shape of You.”

Sitting at the No. 3 spot is “Dance Monkey” by Tones & I, with 2.438 billion streams, according to Spotify’s chart data. Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved (2.520b) and Post Malone’s “Sunflower” (2.419b) make up the top five.

The Weeknd celebrated the feat on Twitter on December 31, saying: “[H]appy new years to blinding lights. the most streamed song of all time tonight @Spotify.” The song was co-produced by the artist alongside Swedish musicians Max Martin and Oscar Holter and Canadian musicians Belly and DaHeala.

The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for four weeks and held tough in the top 10 for a year. The Canadian singer, born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye said, “This Billboard chart record is truly a result of the fans. I’m so humbled and forever grateful to them.”

On YouTube, the video has amassed over 663 million views as of press time. The Weeknd has to date received 20 Billboard Music Awards, six American Music Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards and four Grammy Awards.

“Blinding Lights” was also the closer during his Super Bowl LV halftime show in February 2021.