Alient Ant Farm Frontman Dryden Mitchell Charged With Battery

FT. LAUDERDALE (CelebrityAccess) – Alien Ant Farm lead singer Dryden Mitchell has been charged with battery for putting a male fan’s hand on his genitals during a live show. The Daily Mail reports the incident occurred at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale on October 20, 2022. The charge is a first-degree misdemeanor charge and can carry up to one year in prison if convicted.

The Daily Mail says that video footage of the gig shows the moment when the singer “inexplicably clenched a fan’s outreached hand and placed it on his groin.”

On November 15, a 45-year-old man from Miami filed a complaint with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, alleging that Mitchell had assaulted him. On December 30, the Broward State Attorney’s Office filed a first-degree misdemeanor charge against Mitchell.

‘[The fan] said he had his fist in the air and was trying to get a picture with Mitchell,’ the police report reads.

‘[He] advised that Mitchell grabbed his fist while it was in the air and pulled the fist into his private area (genital area) against his pants, and stated he immediately pulled his hand away at that point.’

The concert attendee said he wanted to talk about the incident later on the advice of his civil lawyers. “I’ll be more than happy to speak later. However, I want the story out there because what happened was not right,” he told the Daily Mail.

He decided to report the crime at a later date as it “was not sitting well with him,” according to police.