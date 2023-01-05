ASM Global Acts Raises $750,000 For Local Community Initiatives

HATS OFF — Actually it's chef hats “on” at ASM Global’s Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Center as 350 children and adults enjoyed a festive Christmas lunch as part of ASM’s successful debut off its Global Month of Giving event.

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — International venue management company ASM Global announced the successful completion of its inaugural “Global Month of Giving” by raising $750,000 for initiatives in communities where the company operates.

ASM Global’s corporate social responsibility platform, ASM Global Acts, which debuted in 2021, orchestrated the program by encouraging volunteer team members to engage with local community initiatives guided by ASM Global’s sustainability and diversity pillars.

Fundraising and community support activities touched on numerous worthy causes, including blood donation drives; toy drives for homeless families; home packs for Thanksgiving; adopt-a-family programs; meal boxes serving underprivileged communities; assembling goodie bags for hospitalized children; cold-weather clothing drives; staffing shelters; honoring military personnel by collecting cards to send to troops and veterans; Ukrainian clothing drives; preparing meal boxes to helping provide crisis relief to musicians, managers and crew workers unable to work due to health, injury, mental health or other crises; and men’s health fundraisers.

“When we launched the foundation last year, our goal was to harness our ASM Global’s team’s experience and knowledge gained from longtime involvement in the markets where our hundreds of venues are located. We know what those communities deeply care about, and this was a chance to help,” said Ron Bension, president and CEO of ASM Global.

“It was a remarkable effort by an energized workforce determined to make a difference around the world in the same places where our teams work, play and live. Everyone at ASM Global and our core partners who participated in this amazing giving-back journey knows that they not only brought more meaning to communities but they also hopefully found more meaning in life,” added ASM Global’s chief human resources officer, Shauna Elvin.