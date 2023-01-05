One of Marilyn Manson’s Sexual Assault Lawsuits Dismissed

(CelebrityAccess) – California district Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha dismissed Ashley Morgan Smithline’s sexual abuse lawsuit against Marilyn Manson on Tuesday (January 3). Smithline’s lawsuit claims Manson (born Brian Warner) sexually abused, raped, and assaulted her numerous times between 2010 and 2013.

The model’s lawyer, Jay Ellwanger, withdrew his representation in October, and Judge Aenlle-Rocha gave her a 90-day time frame to hire a new lawyer or represent herself. However, she did not submit anything further by the December 5 suspense date, resulting in the judge dismissing the case without prejudice*. “Plaintiff has not filed a response as of the date of this order,” the judge wrote. “The court, therefore, dismisses this action … for the plaintiff’s failure to prosecute the action.”

Consequence reports that a representative of Manson supplied a statement stating that Instagram messages between Ellwanger and Smithline led Manson’s counsel to believe Smithline “was manipulated into fabricating lies” about Manson. Those Instagram messages also indicated she had fired Ellwanger in April 2022, despite his continued communication with Manson’s counsel after that date.

Smithline went public about her claims of abuse in May 2021 with People magazine, following accusations by Hollywood actress and Manson’s ex-girlfriend, Evan Rachel Wood. Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco filed a similar lawsuit against Manson one month before Smithline went public. Ellwanger is currently the lawyer for Bianco. Other cases followed by Manson’s former assistant Ashley Walters and a Jane Doe accuser.

Manson has denied all allegations and has sued Wood for defamation.

*Without Prejudice – This means Smithline could still refile the same claims in the future.