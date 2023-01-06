Comedians Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle have announced another run of co-headlining 2023 tour dates. The five-city jaunt kicks off on January 20 in Oklahoma City and wraps up on January 27 in North Charleston.

Tickets went on sale today (January 6) via Ticketmaster.

The new set of dates follows the comedian’s co-headlining group of nine dates at the end of 2022.

Both comedians had a hell of an eventful 2022. Rock is set to perform his first-ever live special, Selective Outrage – taped from Baltimore, MD, on March 4. In addition, he concluded his Ego Death World Tour and was at the center of “Slapgate” when actor Will Smith lost his cool during the Academy Award telecast.

Chappelle was also at the center of his controversy when he was attacked on stage during his set at the Netflix is a Joke Festival. As a result, his security team kicked the perpetrator’s ass, resulting in a broken arm. He hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL) in which he addressed Ye’s (fka Kanye West) antisemitism remarks. At the end of 2022, he brought Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk onstage to an onslaught of boos from the audience.

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle 2023 Tour Dates:

01/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

01/22 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

01/23 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

01/25 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

01/27 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum