Downtown Music Holdings Acquires Curve Royalty Systems

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Music Services provider Downtown Music Holdings (Downtown) announced Thursday (January 5) it had acquired Curve Royalty Systems (Curve).

Curve was founded in 2019 by industry veterans Ray Bush, Richard Leach, and Tom Allen (Cooking Vinyl, Essential Music, ADA) and is a royalty processing platform built to accommodate the scale and demand of the modern digital music age.

Curve is the latest in a string of acquisitions by Downtown in recent years. The group has acquired FUGA, CD Baby and its subsidiaries. In addition, the company has invested in Beatbread, Vampr, and other creator-led music companies.

Curve will continue to provide royalty services to its client base while integrating with the monetization and distribution capabilities associated with Downtown and its subsidiaries. Royalty services are essential in fulfilling the actual needs of distribution, label services, publishing and other client services capabilities. Curve serves over 1000 labels and publishers worldwide and has processed nearly $1bn revenue across 2.3bn data lines in 2022 alone.

Curve’s client base currently includes Vinyl Cooking Group, Epitaph Records, Warp Records, Ingrooves, Alta Fone, and many more currently encompass Curve’s client base.

“Over the course of our discussions, it became apparent that we had a shared vision – Downtown provides real value for its customers and focuses on providing best-in-class products and services. That’s exactly what we’ve tried to achieve with Curve. So, when the opportunity came to work together, we knew this was a perfect fit for our team and client base. We know the future of Curve is in safe hands with Downtown, and we’re super excited to see what we can build together,” said Curve co-founder Tom Allen.

Downtown CEO Andrew Bergman: “For some time, we have been admirers of the technology and service quality that Tom and Richard have been building at Curve. As we got to know them and their team, it became ever more obvious that their dedication and forward-thinking vision were a great fit for Downtown. Accuracy, precision, timeliness, and innovation in royalty services are core to Downtown’s mission of supporting creators and the businesses that serve them. Welcoming the Curve team to Downtown is another important step in furtherance of our mission.”