National Independent Venue Association Partners With r.Cup for Concert Garbage Reduction Initiative

(CelebrityAccess) – The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) announced a partnership with r.Cup, a sustainable platform that provides reusable cups in an effort to replace single-use plastic cups. NIVA members operating within r.Cup operating cities can reduce their environmental footprint with r.Cup’s reusable cup system while also raising funds for NIVA.

NIVA members located in Seattle and Denver will have the chance to utilize r.Cup’s services rather than using disposables in their respective venues to help protect the environment with lower greenhouse emissions. Through this partnership, r.Cup will donate $.01 to NIVA for every cup used. Los Angeles and Milwaukee are about to join.

Live Nation (LN) announced a similar program at its venues last September via its partnership with Turn Systems.

“NIVA is uniquely positioned to encourage our members to adopt sustainable practices, in particular to reduce single-use plastics through this innovative program,” said r.Cup COO Cody Cowan. “Not only does this program align with our green initiatives, it helps raise funds for our organization so we can continue our work supporting independent music and comedy venues in communities across America.”

According to the press release, r.Cup is a reuse system that provides a variety of cups and containers, collection bins, delivery and pick-up logistics, sanitizing services, program training and more. After every event, r.Cup collects, washes, sanitizes, inspects and repackages cups to be used again. r.Cup is the first national reusable platform of its kind and has eliminated two million tons of C02 emissions in over 90 cities, 30 states, and 12 countries. In North America alone, the live event industry contributes over 4 billion single-use and disposable cups each year, which ends up in landfills.