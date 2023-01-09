Suspect Apprehended After Attempting to Break Into Billie Eilish and Finneas’ Childhood Home

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – A man was arrested after attempting to break into Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas’ childhood home on Thursday night (January 5).

KABC reports Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers responded to a call from the Highland Park neighborhood around 9 pm on Thursday. The home still belongs to the parents of the musical prodigies – Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell. Eilish told V magazine as recently as last year that she still resides at home with her parents.

Suspect Apprehended After Burglarizing Home of Billie Eilish @CitizenApp Meridian St & N Avenue 57 Jan 5 9:16:17 PM PST

Neighbors called the police after O’Connell’s housekeeper received an alert on her phone about a man who had hopped the fence on the property, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and dark clothing.

“Well, my aunt actually came running to me telling me that Billie Eilish’s house was getting burglarized, and we quickly ran over here because we live down the street, so we’re pretty worried about what was happening,” neighbor Jaslyn Portillo told KABC.

Police arrested the suspect a block away from the home. Authorities confirmed the house was not broken into, and nothing was taken from the property. The name of the suspect was not immediately released.

In 2019, Eilish had to hire a security guard to sleep in the living room of her parent’s home after her address was leaked online, leading to a group of fans showing up at her front door. She told Rolling Stone at the time, “It was really traumatizing. I completely don’t feel safe in my house anymore, which sucks. I love my house.”

It’s unclear if Eilish’s parents still occupy the residence; the home is where the famous siblings recorded a large majority of her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Released in March 2019, the LP peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Later that year, Eilish won three awards for that album at the 2020 Grammy Awards.