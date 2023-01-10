ASM Global Acquires Talent Buying Firm – Madison Entertainment

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Worldwide live entertainment company ASM Global announced today (January 10) it has purchased the talent-buying agency Madison Entertainment as part of its growing portfolio of venues encompassing content, technology, partnerships, culinary, safety and more.

Founded by industry veteran Roger LeBlanc, Madison Entertainment has been booking various acts from all genres into concert venues, festivals, fairs, music cruises and private events for over 20 years.

ASM Global President and CEO Ron Bension said, “We are committed to adding resources to our promoter and live content division in order to ensure that all of our managed venues continue to be leaders in live-event performances. Under Roger’s leadership, the addition of Madison Entertainment will further grow live music content for our clients, particularly within our industry-leading nationwide theater network. We are excited to add Madison to join and assist our existing in-house talent bookers and general managers at these incredible venues.”

Madison Entertainment’s president, LeBlanc, said, “We chose to align with ASM Global because they are the market leader in venue management. We are excited about the opportunity to expand existing live-music content throughout the extensive network of ASM Global facilities and look forward to great success exploring these opportunities with our many music-industry partners and friends.”

Madison’s clients have ranged from small-capacity venues, such as The Coach House, to more extensive concerts series and festivals, including KAABOO Del Mar, Mempho Music Festival and the Gasparilla Music Festival. In addition, Madison books thousands of shows each year with emerging artists and some of the music industry’s biggest names, including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Foo Fighters, Zac Brown Band, Aerosmith, and more.

Madison will operate as a business unit of ASM Global and serve its current client base of music clubs, theaters and festivals while also dedicating personnel and resources to booking ASM Global-managed arenas and its network of 57 theaters and amphitheaters.