Live Nation Secures A New Naming Rights Partner For Ak-Chin Pavilion

PHOENIX (CelebrityAccess) — On Wednesday, Live Nation announced that the amphitheater formerly known as Ak-Chin Pavilion will henceforth be known as the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre after securing a naming rights sponsorship for the venue with Talking Stick Resort Casino.

“Talking Stick Resort prides itself on partnering with organizations with goals that align with our own,” said Ramon Martinez, director of public relations for Talking Stick Resort. “Live Nation is just that type of partner. Like us, they are committed and passionate about providing guests with unparalleled entertainment. We are proud to have the Talking Stick Resort name associated with a legendary venue where people go to have unforgettable experiences.”

“We’re amidst a historic time in live music, with demand at an all-time high,” said Andy Peikon, Live Nation’s Senior Vice President, Head of Venue Sales. “Fans everywhere continue prioritizing concerts to connect and make lasting memories, and we’re thrilled the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre will be a part of those unforgettable live music moments for fans in Phoenix.”

The 20,000-capacity outdoor venue debuted in 1990 as the Desert Sky Pavilion with a concert by Billy Joel and has since hosted performances by major touring artists such as David Bowie, Fleetwood Mac, The Police, and Metallica, among others.

The financial details of the naming rights agreement were not disclosed.