Metal Band Palisades Announces Breakup And Final Show

NEW JERSEY (CelebrityAccess) – New Jersey hardcore metal band Palisades, who spent the past ten years with Rise Records, have announced the band is breaking up with a final show in NJ scheduled for February. In addition, former frontman Lou Miceli, Jr. will return for the last performance.

Miceli, Jr. left the band in 2021 and had appeared on all the band’s records up until he left the band. Bassist Brandon Elgar replaced Miceli, Jr. as the lead singer for a short stint, departing the band in late 2022. The band announced the news of their breakup on social media.

“Twelve years,” reads the message. “Five friends. One last show. Words can’t describe what this band has given all of us, but we’re gonna try. Palisades was the vessel for all of our wildest dreams. We strived to write music that made you feel something, whether dancing around, having fun or having eyes welled up with emotion from something you were going through. We made a connection with all of you. We got to share our stories with you through music, and you shared yours with us at every show.”

The band concluded by saying they “wanted to bring two influential pieces of Palisades history back with us to say goodbye one last time. So please come join us.”

Palisades formed in Iselin, New Jersey, in 2011. After the albums Outcasts (2013) and Mind Games (2015), Elgar replaced early bassist Brandon Reese in 2016. Palisades released a self-titled album in 2017, followed by 2018’s Erase the Pain and 2022’s Reaching Hypercritical.

The group’s last ride takes place at Asbury Park’s House of Independents on February 25. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketweb.com.

You can read the full statement below.