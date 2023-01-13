Artist Partner Group (APG) Names Brian Nolan President of Global Marketing & Synchronization

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Artist Partner Group (APG) announced on Thursday (January 12) the hiring of Brian Nolan as President of Global Marketing and Synchronization. In this role, he will oversee label marketing, international marketing, sales/streaming, artist development and sync.

APG says that Nolan will be focused on breaking artists, marketing optimization, expanding business internationally, engaging brand and sync partnerships, recruiting top talent, and serving on APG’s executive leadership team.

Before joining APG, Nolan was Executive Vice President (EVP) at Universal Music Group’s (UMG) Motown, where he reported to the Chairwoman and CEO of Motown Records, Ethiopia Habtemariam. In that role, he oversaw marketing for the label and was a member of the executive leadership team.

During his nearly six-year tenure at UMG, Nolan achieved a series of brand partnerships and campaigns for a diverse array of artists. These included multiple deals for Lil Baby and a series of campaigns for Halsey with Beats By Dre.

“I am so fired up to join APG and grateful to Mike Caren for this opportunity,” says Nolan. “APG’s model and vision redefine what it means to be a partner with the artist. Coming on board with this team, I will be relentless in our pursuit of this goal so that our artists can achieve their dreams”.