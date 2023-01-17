American Idol Contestant CJ Harris Dead at 31

JASPER, AL (CelebrityAccess) – American Idol contestant, singer, and guitarist C.J. Harris passed away Sunday (January 15) at the Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper after experiencing a medical emergency. According to Variety, a Walker County Coroner’s office representative confirmed the news of Harris’ death. However, the cause of death has not been released.

In addition to seeking positions on other reality competition shows, including The X-Factor and The Voice, Harris appeared on Season 13 of American Idol in 2014. He performed the Allman Brothers’ “Sunshine” as judges Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban and Harry Connick, Jr. passed him through. Harris eventually finished in sixth place, winning a “Wild Card” voted on by the public in the semi-finals.

Harris participated in the American Idol live tour after his show exit. In 2014, Harris performed at the Grand Ole Opry alongside Darius Rucker, one of his biggest musical influences.

The American Idol Instagram account shared a tribute to the late singer on Monday (January 16), writing, “C.J. Harris was an incredible talent, and the news of his passing deeply saddens us. He will be truly missed.”

Harris is survived by his two children.