Harry Styles and Wet Leg Lead 2023 Brit Award Nominations

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Organizers for the Brit Awards announced the return of the popular British stand-up comedian Mo Gilligan as the award show’s host for 2023. In addition, the complete list of nominees and some A-list performers have been revealed – along with some controversy.

The Brits Voting Academy, which comprises about 1200 music industry experts drawn from media, artists, labels, publishers, promoters and more, decides the winners in most categories. However, the winners of the four genre categories – rock/alternative, hip hop/grime/rap, dance, pop/R&B – will be determined by a public vote via TikTok, which will open Thursday (January 19).

Harry Styles and the British indie duo Wet Leg lead the nominations for four nods each. Earning three nods are chart-topping rapper Stormzy, dance producer Fred Again.. and rock groups The 1975 and Arctic Monkeys.

Singer-songwriter Cat Burns has received two, in addition to her previous nomination for the Rising Star title.

British girl group Flo has made Brits history as the first band ever to win the Rising Star prize, previously known as the Critics’ Choice award.

Previous recipients have included Adele, Florence + The Machine, and Sam Smith, while pop singers Griff and Holly Humberstone took home the award at the most recent two Brit Awards.

After the nominees were unveiled, it was revealed that leading group Wet Leg would be performing at the show, while Sam Smith and Kim Petras were set to perform their number one hit “Unholy.” In addition, Flo will take the stage as part of their Rising Star Award win, and it was just announced that Styles will also take the stage for a live performance.

The upcoming awards show hasn’t been without some controversy leading up to the broadcast.

In 2022, the progressive Brit Award organizers did remove gender from their award categories. However, many fans are taking issue with the fact that no women were nominated in the Best Artist category and that no R&B artists had been nominated in the Best Pop/R&B category for 2023.

A Brits spokesperson told HuffPost UK: “This year’s Brits promise to again showcase the very best of music talent from the UK and around the globe – with the nominations reflecting artists of all backgrounds and a wide breadth of music genres.

“Last year’s introduction of new categories aimed at making the awards even more inclusive, recognising exceptional work rather than how artists identify. It saw women artists thrive, winning 10 of the 15 awards on the night and Adele being crowned inaugural Artist of the Year.

“We are pleased to see Wet Leg leading the nominations with four nods and Flo winning the Rising Star, and artists such as Nova Twins also included in this year’s shortlists, and while it’s disappointing there are no nominations in the Artist of the Year category, we also have to recognize that 2022 saw fewer high profile women artists in cycle with major releases as was the case in 2021.

“These trends based around the release schedule are a feature of the music industry, but if, over time, a pattern emerges, then this puts the onus on the industry to deal with this important issue – and the BPI is already carrying out a major study to identify barriers that may inhibit more women becoming successful in music so that there can be solutions that result in meaningful change.”

The BRIT Awards 2023, sponsored by Mastercard, will take place at the O2 Arena on February 11th, the first time in the awards show’s history that it will take place on a Saturday. It will be broadcast on ITV and ITVX. All of the nominees are listed below.

Album of the Year

The 1975 – Being Funny In A Foreign Language

Fred Again – Actual Life 3 (Jan 1 – September 9, 2022)

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Stormzy – This Is What I Mean

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Artist of the Year

Central Cee

Fred Again

George Ezra

Harry Styles

Stormzy

Best Group

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg

Song of the Year

Aitch and Ashanti – Baby

Cat Burns – Go

Dave – Starlight

Ed Sheeran and Elton John – Merry Christmas

Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal – B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)

George Ezra – Green Green Grass

Harry Styles – As It Was

Lewis Capaldi – Forget Me

LF System – Afraid to Feel

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy

Best international artist

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Best international group

Blackpink

Drake & 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fontaines DC

Gabriels

International song of the Year

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)

Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran – Peru

Encanto cast – We Don’t Talk About Bruno

Gayle – ABCDEFU

Jack Harlow – First Class

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott – Where Are You Now?

OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Best new artist

Kojey Radical

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Mimi Webb

Wet Leg

Rising Star

Flo – winners

Cat Burns

Nia Archives

Best alternative/rock

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

Best dance

Becky Hill

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred Again

Best hip-hop/rap/grime

Aitch

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy

Pop / R&B

Cat Burns

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Sam Smith