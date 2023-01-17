Madonna Officially Announces Upcoming 40th Anniversary Tour ‘Madonna: The Celebration Tour’

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Today (January 17), Madonna announced Madonna: The Celebration Tour in a viral video paying homage to her groundbreaking documentary, Truth or Dare. The video features Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Bob The Drag Queen, Meg Stalter, and others. It ends with comedian Amy Schumer, daring the Queen of Pop to go on tour and perform her four decades of hits. Of course, the best-selling female artist of all time has taken Schumer up on her challenge.
Produced by Live Nation, the 35-city tour will kick off in North America on Saturday, July 15th, at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, with stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and more before making its way to Europe where she will hit 11 cities throughout the fall, including London, Barcelona, Paris, and Stockholm, among others. Finally, the Celebration Tour will wrap in Amsterdam, NL, on Friday, December 1st, at Ziggo Dome.
The Celebration Tour will take us on Madonna’s artistic journey through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York, where her music career began. “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” states Madonna.
The Celebration Tour will offer a one-of-a-kind experience with special guest Bob the Drag Queen, a.k.a. Caldwell Tidicue, across all dates on the global tour.
Tickets go on sale Friday (January 20) and Friday (January 27).
The Celebration Tour Dates:
Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2
Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
Wed. Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2
Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi
Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena
Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum
Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome