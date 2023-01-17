Madonna Officially Announces Upcoming 40th Anniversary Tour ‘Madonna: The Celebration Tour’

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Today (January 17), Madonna announced Madonna: The Celebration Tour in a viral video paying homage to her groundbreaking documentary, Truth or Dare. The video features Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Bob The Drag Queen, Meg Stalter, and others. It ends with comedian Amy Schumer, daring the Queen of Pop to go on tour and perform her four decades of hits. Of course, the best-selling female artist of all time has taken Schumer up on her challenge.

Produced by Live Nation, the 35-city tour will kick off in North America on Saturday, July 15th, at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, with stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and more before making its way to Europe where she will hit 11 cities throughout the fall, including London, Barcelona, Paris, and Stockholm, among others. Finally, the Celebration Tour will wrap in Amsterdam, NL, on Friday, December 1st, at Ziggo Dome.

The Celebration Tour will take us on Madonna’s artistic journey through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York, where her music career began. “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” states Madonna.

The Celebration Tour will offer a one-of-a-kind experience with special guest Bob the Drag Queen, a.k.a. Caldwell Tidicue, across all dates on the global tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday (January 20) and Friday (January 27).

The Celebration Tour Dates:

Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

Wed. Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2

Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena

Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome