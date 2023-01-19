Marathon Music Group Partners With Fuga For Global Distribution and Services

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Full-service B2B distributor Fuga has partnered with Marathon Music Group.

Marathon will be utilizing Fuga’s global digital and physical distribution offering across its diverse roster of talent, as well as all the labels under the group’s umbrella – New Soil, Mahogany, DMY, Moves Recordings, and Marathon Artists.

The group will also have access to Fuga’s wider services inclusive of marketing, enhanced trends, analytics, sync, brand partnerships, YouTube services, and audience strategy offering.

Paul Rene Albertini, CEO, said: “Marathon Music Group is entering a new stage of its journey and we could not be more excited to do this in partnership with Fuga. Marathon shares with Fuga – and its parent company Downtown Music Holdings – intrinsic traits including an appetite for enabling technologies and artistic independence. We look forward to this collaborative partnership.”

Liz Northeast, general manager, UK, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Marathon Artists to the Fuga fold. Marathon’s dedication to championing diverse, independent artists alongside their passion for supporting emerging talent in the music technology space under their LABs initiative, makes them an ideal and like-minded partner for Fuga. We are humbled to be bringing such great talent and partners to Fuga and providing them with our best-in-class services.”