The Bob Lefsetz Podcast

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Spencer Proffer

Spencer Proffer made his name producing records, most notably Quiet Riot’s “Metal Health,” which sold in excess of ten million copies, and now he’s producing movies, most recently “The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s ‘American Pie.'” Proffer is a hustler/entrepreneur/survivor with a long history in entertainment, tune in for the story of his career.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/spencer-proffer-107512689/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/spencer-proffer/id1316200737?i=1000595414384

https://open.spotify.com/episode/387wrhYaaXZPdlNVu8sqW8?si=z6f8N6DVRXGlYhocZHHhCA

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/041035cf-0add-46a9-98a5-762131c5bb29/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-spencer-proffer

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/episode/spencer-proffer-210934085

