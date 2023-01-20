Eric Church, Jon Pardi, Maren Morris & More Announced for 2nd GoldenSky Country Music Fest

SACRAMENTO (CelebrityAccess) – After a successful inaugural year welcoming over 50,000 fans, GoldenSky Country Music Festival is headed back to the Sunshine State with a massive lineup of Eric Church, Maren Morris, Parker McCollum, and Sacramento’s own Jon Pardi.

Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP) in partnership with Visit Sacramento, will take the Country music celebration back to Sacramento’s Discovery Park on October 14 and 15. Other performers scheduled are Jordan Davis, Wynonna Judd, Lainey Wilson, Elle King, Avery Anna, Ingrid Andress, and more.

Weekend and single-day general admission (GA) tickets along with VIP passes are on sale now via their official website HERE.

”We’re thrilled to partner with DWP to bring the West Coast’s premier country music experience back to Sacramento,” said Visit Sacramento President & CEO Mike Testa. “This year’s incredible lineup, coupled with unique local activations and Sacramento as the backdrop will make for an unforgettable weekend. We can’t wait to welcome music fans from across the country back to our city.”

“The overwhelming response from the fans and the music industry alike leaves no doubt that last year’s GoldenSky officially put Sacramento on the map as a destination for festivals,” says Danny Hayes, CEO of Danny Wimmer Presents. “We are honored to be able to showcase all the amazing things the city and county have to offer and look forward to cementing GoldenSky as a must-attend country festival for the region.”

The daily music lineup for GoldenSky Country Music Festival is as follows:

Saturday, October 14: Jon Pardi, Maren Morris, Wynonna Judd, Jordan Davis, Niko Moon, Ingrid Andress, Adam Doleac, Kidd G, Frank Ray, Lakeview

Sunday, October 15: Eric Church, Parker McCollum, Lainey Wilson, Elle King, Eli Young Band, Nate Smith, Tenille Arts, Megan Moroney, Drake Milligan, Willie Jones, Avery Anna

In addition to the live entertainment, GoldSky will also feature several on-site experiences such as The Farmhouse, The GoldenSky Beer Festival (festival within the festival), the River City Saloon and Dance Hall, Sidelines Sports Bar, the Loud Lounge, and more.

Lastly, GoldenSky has partnered with the Goldfield Trading Post in midtown Sacramento to find the best local country act to play on the big stage at GoldenSky 2023. More details on how to apply will be announced in the Spring.