GMR Settles Infringement Suits With Red Wolf Broadcasting, And One Putt Broadcasting

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Irving Azoff’s performing rights organization, Global Music Rights, announced it has settled two different copyright infringement lawsuits.

The two lawsuits, filed against Red Wolf Broadcasting Corporation, and One Putt Broadcasting, JSA Broadcasting, and John Ostlund, were both settled before coming to trial, a rep for GMR said.

According to GMR, both settlements included long-term licensing agreements with GMR, but additional details about the terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

“We are dedicated to protecting the rights of GMR songwriters and composers, and ensuring entities publicly performing their works are appropriately licensed,” said GMR’s General Counsel, Emio Zizza.

The suits alleged that the defendants infringed on copyrighted songs in the GMR repertory.

One Putt broadcasting operates multiple radio stations in Fresno, including 95.7, the Fox; K-Jewel 99.3; New Rock 104.1; The Legends 105.5; and KYNO 940.

Connecticut-based Red Wolf Broadcasting operates stations that include WDRC-FM The Whale, Radio 104.1 WMRQ-FM, Latina WKKB-FM, and Springfield’s Bomba AM, WSPR.