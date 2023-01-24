Aaron Lewis Announces 2023 ‘American Patriot’ Acoustic Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country music star and Staind frontman, Aaron Lewis launched his 2023 American Patriot Acoustic Tour on Friday (January 20) at Las Vegas’ Orleans Hotel and Casino.

The first leg of Lewis’ solo acoustic tour includes more than 50 live dates currently scheduled to hit Sacramento, CA; Red Bank, NJ; Jacksonville, FL; Saginaw, MI; Denver, CO, and many more. The first half of 2023 will be busy for the known road dog with dates booked through July. Lewis spent most of 2022 on the road touring solo but joined up with Staind last September for several headlining dates.

Lewis’s fourth and latest release, Frayed at Both Ends (January 2022) was the top-selling country album in America on release. It peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and “Am I the Only One,” was a No. 1 Country radio hit single. Lewis said of the album, “This is how people who need to work are actually living their lives. Mistakes get made, consequences happen, hearts get broken – and then you have to deal with that. Frayed deals with those things.”

The album also includes the songs “Everybody Talks to God,” which was written nearly two decades ago by Chris Wallen but never recorded. “They Call Me Doc,” tells the story of a triage soldier, but Lewis doesn’t stop there, he co-wrote the song with Navy corpsman (medic) and veteran, Shaun Bott who was deployed during Operation Iraqi Freedom – as part of the CreatiVets program. It was played at the funeral of Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, a fallen service member who lost his life in Kabul, Afghanistan as part of a non-combatant evacuation operation. The song also features Vince Gill and Dan Tyminski.

The Deluxe version of the album includes the song, “The Third Degree,” which includes lyrics from a poem written by Johnny Cash. John Carter Cash, son of the “Man in Black” permitted Lewis to create the song.

2023 could be a banner year for both Lewis and the band Staind as they’ve been in the studio recording new music. Guitarist Mike Mushok said that the band’s long-awaited next album should be released this year. Until then, you can catch Lewis at any of the show dates listed below.

American Patriot Acoustic Tour Dates:

Jan 20 – Las Vegas, NV – Orleans Hotel & Casino

Jan 21 – Scottsdale, AZ – Talking Stick Resort

Jan 26 – Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium at the Albuquerque Convention Center

Jan 27 – Midland, TX – Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

Jan 28 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center Selena Auditorium

Feb 2 – Tulsa, OK – River Spirit Casino Resort

Feb 3 – Newkirk, OK – 7 Clans First Council Casino Hotel

Feb 4 – Beaumont, TX – Jefferson Theatre

Feb 9 – Salina, KS – Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

Feb 10 – Bettendorf, IA – Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center

Feb 11 – Quapaw, OK – The Pavilion at Downstream

Feb 16 – Muncie – Ball State University – Emens Auditorium

Feb 17 – Wisconsin Dells, WI – Crystal Grand Music Theatre

Feb 18 – Wisconsin Dells, WI – Crystal Grand Music Theatre

Feb 19 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center

Feb 22 – Holland, MI – Holland Civic Center

Feb 23 – Saginaw, MI – DOW Event Center

Feb 24 – Mt. Vernon, KY – New Barn Theatre – Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

Feb 25 – Huntington, WV – Mountain Health Arena

Feb 28 – Tiffin, OH – The Ritz Theatre

March 1 – Tiffin, OH – The Ritz Theatre

March 2 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

March 3 – Shipshewana, IN – Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

March 4 – Wheeling, WV – Capitol Theatre

March 8 – Lafayette, LA – Cajundome

March 10 – Biloxi, MS – Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

March 11 – Biloxi, MS – Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

March 12 – Albany, GA – Albany Municipal Auditorium

March 16 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center

March 18 – Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena

March 20 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

March 22 – Coconut Creek, FL – The Stage at Coco, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

March 23 – Coconut Creek, FL – The Stage at Coco, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

March 24 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre

April 6 – Red Bank, NJ – Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre

April 7 – Lowell, MA – Lowell Memorial Auditorium

April 8 – Waterloo, NY – Del Lago Casino

April 19 – Bethlehem, PA – Vision Nightclub at Wind Creek Event Center

April 20 – Bethlehem, PA – Vision Nightclub at Wind Creek Event Center

April 21 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ocean Resort Casino

April 22 – Mashantucket, CT – The Premier Theater – Foxwoods Resort Casino

May 5 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

May 10 – Idaho Falls, ID – Hero Arena at Mountain America Center

May 11 – Sacramento, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

May 12 – Minden, NV – TJ’s Corral at Carson Valley Inn

May 13 – Minden, NV – TJ’s Corral at Carson Valley Inn

May 14 – Las Vegas, NV – Sandbar at Red Rock Resort

May 17 – Visalia, CA – Visalia Fox Theatre

May 20 – Laughlin, NV – Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at Harrah’s Laughlin

July 21 – Danbury, WI – St. Croix Casino Danbury

July 23 – Erie, PA – Warner Theater