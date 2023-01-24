Aaron Lewis Announces 2023 ‘American Patriot’ Acoustic Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country music star and Staind frontman, Aaron Lewis launched his 2023 American Patriot Acoustic Tour on Friday (January 20) at Las Vegas’ Orleans Hotel and Casino.
The first leg of Lewis’ solo acoustic tour includes more than 50 live dates currently scheduled to hit Sacramento, CA; Red Bank, NJ; Jacksonville, FL; Saginaw, MI; Denver, CO, and many more. The first half of 2023 will be busy for the known road dog with dates booked through July. Lewis spent most of 2022 on the road touring solo but joined up with Staind last September for several headlining dates.
Lewis’s fourth and latest release, Frayed at Both Ends (January 2022) was the top-selling country album in America on release. It peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and “Am I the Only One,” was a No. 1 Country radio hit single. Lewis said of the album, “This is how people who need to work are actually living their lives. Mistakes get made, consequences happen, hearts get broken – and then you have to deal with that. Frayed deals with those things.”
The album also includes the songs “Everybody Talks to God,” which was written nearly two decades ago by Chris Wallen but never recorded. “They Call Me Doc,” tells the story of a triage soldier, but Lewis doesn’t stop there, he co-wrote the song with Navy corpsman (medic) and veteran, Shaun Bott who was deployed during Operation Iraqi Freedom – as part of the CreatiVets program. It was played at the funeral of Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, a fallen service member who lost his life in Kabul, Afghanistan as part of a non-combatant evacuation operation. The song also features Vince Gill and Dan Tyminski.
The Deluxe version of the album includes the song, “The Third Degree,” which includes lyrics from a poem written by Johnny Cash. John Carter Cash, son of the “Man in Black” permitted Lewis to create the song.
2023 could be a banner year for both Lewis and the band Staind as they’ve been in the studio recording new music. Guitarist Mike Mushok said that the band’s long-awaited next album should be released this year. Until then, you can catch Lewis at any of the show dates listed below.
American Patriot Acoustic Tour Dates:
Jan 20 – Las Vegas, NV – Orleans Hotel & Casino
Jan 21 – Scottsdale, AZ – Talking Stick Resort
Jan 26 – Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium at the Albuquerque Convention Center
Jan 27 – Midland, TX – Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
Jan 28 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center Selena Auditorium
Feb 2 – Tulsa, OK – River Spirit Casino Resort
Feb 3 – Newkirk, OK – 7 Clans First Council Casino Hotel
Feb 4 – Beaumont, TX – Jefferson Theatre
Feb 9 – Salina, KS – Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts
Feb 10 – Bettendorf, IA – Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center
Feb 11 – Quapaw, OK – The Pavilion at Downstream
Feb 16 – Muncie – Ball State University – Emens Auditorium
Feb 17 – Wisconsin Dells, WI – Crystal Grand Music Theatre
Feb 18 – Wisconsin Dells, WI – Crystal Grand Music Theatre
Feb 19 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center
Feb 22 – Holland, MI – Holland Civic Center
Feb 23 – Saginaw, MI – DOW Event Center
Feb 24 – Mt. Vernon, KY – New Barn Theatre – Renfro Valley Entertainment Center
Feb 25 – Huntington, WV – Mountain Health Arena
Feb 28 – Tiffin, OH – The Ritz Theatre
March 1 – Tiffin, OH – The Ritz Theatre
March 2 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre
March 3 – Shipshewana, IN – Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
March 4 – Wheeling, WV – Capitol Theatre
March 8 – Lafayette, LA – Cajundome
March 10 – Biloxi, MS – Beau Rivage Resort & Casino
March 11 – Biloxi, MS – Beau Rivage Resort & Casino
March 12 – Albany, GA – Albany Municipal Auditorium
March 16 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center
March 18 – Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena
March 20 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
March 22 – Coconut Creek, FL – The Stage at Coco, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek
March 23 – Coconut Creek, FL – The Stage at Coco, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek
March 24 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre
April 6 – Red Bank, NJ – Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre
April 7 – Lowell, MA – Lowell Memorial Auditorium
April 8 – Waterloo, NY – Del Lago Casino
April 19 – Bethlehem, PA – Vision Nightclub at Wind Creek Event Center
April 20 – Bethlehem, PA – Vision Nightclub at Wind Creek Event Center
April 21 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ocean Resort Casino
April 22 – Mashantucket, CT – The Premier Theater – Foxwoods Resort Casino
May 5 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
May 10 – Idaho Falls, ID – Hero Arena at Mountain America Center
May 11 – Sacramento, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento
May 12 – Minden, NV – TJ’s Corral at Carson Valley Inn
May 13 – Minden, NV – TJ’s Corral at Carson Valley Inn
May 14 – Las Vegas, NV – Sandbar at Red Rock Resort
May 17 – Visalia, CA – Visalia Fox Theatre
May 20 – Laughlin, NV – Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at Harrah’s Laughlin
July 21 – Danbury, WI – St. Croix Casino Danbury
July 23 – Erie, PA – Warner Theater