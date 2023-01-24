Panic! at the Disco Announces Split as Brendon Urie Expects First Child

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Panic! at the Disco is over. “It’s been a hell of a journey.” The rock band with a pop edge formed in “Sin City” (Las Vegas) almost two decades ago with frontman Brendon Urie also dabbling in solo work – such as his collaboration with Taylor Swift on the hit single, “Me!” With a numerous cast of characters coming and going from the original lineup of the group – it eventually became a solo project for Urie.

Urie announced this morning (January 24) via social media that the group’s time together will come to an end after the completion of their forthcoming tour throughout Europe.

In addition, Urie and his wife, Sarah are expecting their first child. “I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that – Panic! At The Disco will be no more.” Urie and Sarah married in 2013, four years after their first date. The upcoming bundle of joy will be the first child for both.

The European tour begins February 20 in Vienna and ends March 10 in Manchester. You can read Urie’s statement below in full.

The band formed in 2004 by childhood friends Urie, Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith, and Brent Wilson. During their time together, the band released seven albums – A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out (2005), Pretty. Odd. (2008), Vices & Virtues (2011), Too Weird to Live, Too Rare to Die! (2013), Death of a Bachelor (2016), Pray for the Wicked (2018), and Viva Las Vengeance (2022).

After the release of their multi-platinum debut album and subsequent extensive tour, Wilson was fired from the band and replaced by Jon Walker. After the release of Pretty. Odd., Ross and Walker departed the band due to creative differences – leaving Smith and Urie as the only remaining members.

Smith and Urie recruited bassist Dallon Weekes and guitarist Ian Crawford as touring musicians for anything live. Weekes later became an “official” member of the band in 2010. Crawford departed once the tour supporting Vices & Virtues ended in 2012.

Urie, Smith, and Weekes recorded and released the band’s fourth studio album, Too Weird to Live, Too Rare to Die!. However, before the official launch, Smith “unofficially” left the band due to drug-related issues, leaving Urie and Weekes. The duo recruited guitarist Kenneth Harris and drummer Dan Pawlovich as touring musicians.

Smith officially left the band in 2015 after not performing live with them since 2013. Weekes then went back to becoming a touring member once again and officially announced his departure in 2017.

It is hard to believe that Urie will give up performing all together – although it appears he is done with the “Panic!” name. You know the saying, “When one door closes, find a window,” and I am sure he will.