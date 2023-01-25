Attacker Leaves 4 Wounded & 1 Dead at Music Video Filming in Oakland

OAKLAND (CelebrityAccess) – A shooting during the filming of a music video at a gas station in Oakland, CA killed one person and wounded four others.

The Valero gas station on MacArthur Boulevard was the location for a music video shoot when gunfire erupted on Monday (January 25) at approximately 6 pm, authorities reported to The San Diego Tribune.

“While the recording was occurring, gunfire broke out from multiple shooters in various directions,” acting Oakland Police Chief Darren Allison said at a news conference. It may have been a targeted attack or gang-related, Allison said. He also stated that shell casings for bullets from several different guns ranging from semiautomatic weapons to handguns to rifles were found at the scene. Police did not identify the name of the gang that may be involved.

Police originally said there were eight shooting victims. But in a subsequent update, they said three people were injured in a car accident as they drove away from the scene – leaving the total struck by bullets to five. None of the wounds suffered by the others were considered life-threatening and as of Tuesday, Allison reported only one remained hospitalized.

The shooting killed 18-year-old Mario Navarro.

“I’m heartbroken right now,” Navarro’s cousin, Olga Navarro, told KTVU-TV. “He was really sweet. He kind of liked music. He was really good.”

About 40 to 50 people were there for the filming, police said. They didn’t say who was making the video and whether the production had been legally permitted.

At least 19 shots were fired, according to The East Bay Times.

“Unfortunately, we do have a lot of experience in dealing with these kinds of incidents,” said Capt. Tony Jones, who heads the Oakland Police Department’s Ceasefire division focused on disrupting gang violence. “I’m sure we will be able to bring some justice and closure to the families who lost loved ones and to prevent more shootings from happening in the future.”

Police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering up to $30,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrest of suspects in Monday’s shooting. Anyone with information may call police at 510-238-3821 or 510-238-7950 or Crime Stoppers at 510-777-8572.