Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía and Stray Kids To Headline Lolla Paris 2023

PARIS (CelebrityAccess) — Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía and Stray Kids have been announced as the headliners for the 2023 return of Lollapalooza Paris.

Now in its 5th year, the festival will take place from July 21-23 at the Hippodrome De Longchamp, a 140 acre horse racetrack located on the Route des Tribunes at the Bois de Boulogne in Paris, France.

The fest will feature four full stages of music with a lineup that also includes Lil Nas X, Aya Nakamura, Kygo, Central Cee, OneRepublic, Lindsey Stirling, Niall Horan, Rezz and many more.

In addition to music, the festival will also offer an array of French cuisine, art exhibitions and a space dedicated to music fans that want to learn more about how to help the world around them.

Tickets are on sale now at www.LollaParis.com.