Wasserman Music Brings Their Entertainment Accelerator Experience To Howard University In 2023

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Wasserman Music announced the return of their Entertainment Accelerator Experience, a program focused on providing an intensive education in the music industry.

Launching on January 25th at Howard University in Washington, DC, the For The Music Accelerator Program at Howard University will include a 10 week curriculum focused on covering a range of specializations within the music industry, including management, talent buying, tour promotions, songwriting, publishing and more.

The program will draw on the experience of guest lecturers that include industry executives and thought leaders and will provide internship placements for students considering careers in the Music, Musical Theatre, Film & TV, and broader entertainment industry.

Guest lecturers on tap for 2023 include Wasserman Music executives Lee Anderson and DeMont Callender, SVP of Marketing Sam Alpert, Senior Director of Inclusion, Equity & Diversity Lindsay LaBennett, and Director of Social Impact Denise Melanson. Other speakers will include Marcus Allen and Brandon McEachern (Broccoli City), Arty Furtado (Move Forward Music), Ty Baisden (Brent Faiyaz’s manager), Tanisha Jones (Essence), Diane “Shabazz” Varnie (Saint Heron) Rhea Roberts-Johnson (Goldenvoice), Dutch (Big K.R.I.T management) and producer and DJ Just Blaze. Additional guest speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

The program builds on success and impact of the inaugural Music Accelerator program at Tennessee State University at the request of Howard University and is part of the commitments Wasserman Music has made via their partnership with Color of Change and their #ChangeMusic platform.

“We couldn’t be more excited to connect with the promising students at one of the country’s most prestigious schools to help set them on the path to launching successful music industry careers. We want to help grow the next generation of industry leaders to create a lasting impact on the music business,” stated Wasserman Music EVP & Managing Executive Lee Anderson

“Engaging with future leaders in the business is so important to me and to Wasserman. We want to create access and opportunities to learn from some of the smartest people we know, to foster a meaningful and well-rounded understanding of our business for Howard students,” added DeMont Callender, Wasserman Music Vice President.

“We are excited to work with Wasserman on this Entertainment Accelerator because it will afford our students an opportunity to learn from industry professionals at the top of their respective fields and to get invaluable hands-on experience through internship opportunities with Wasserman and its industry partners,” Howard University, Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts, Prof. Pat Parks said.

Music Accelerator Program 2023 Class Curriculum:

Wednesday, Jan. 25th – Entering the Music Business: the good, bad and the ugly

Wednesday, Feb 1st – Role of a manager/management

Wednesday, Feb 8th – Agency & role of the Agent

Wednesday, Feb 15th – Tour Management

Wednesday, Feb 22nd – Talent buying

Wednesday, March 15th – Tour/Show Marketing

Wednesday, March 22nd – Producer/Songwriter Workshop

Wednesday, March 29th – Publishing

Wednesday, April 5th – Role of Record label and releasing music

Wednesday, April 12th – Final Workshop/In-Class Case Study