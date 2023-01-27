Disco Donnie & Third String Entertainment Announce New ‘Disco Punk’ Partnership & Announce Date For So What?! Music Festival

DALLAS (CelebrityAccess) – Third String Entertainment and Disco Donnie Presents (DDP), an indie electronic music promoter announced their new Disco Punk partnership this week. Disco Punk was created for Dallas’ So What?! Music Festival and the alt-rock music fest, Unsilent Night. In addition, the dates for So What?! were unveiled – taking place at the Dallas’ Fair Park on June 24 – 25. The festival lineup will be announced at a later date.

The agreement expands DDP’s footprint in Texas as So What?! and Unsilent Night join Ubbi Dubbi, Freaky Deaky, and Lights All Night to bring DDP’s Dallas fest total to five. With the new partnership and over 300 club shows and events throughout the year in Texas, DDP has become the “Lone Star” state’s biggest indie promoter.

Founded by Mike Ziemer and Orlando Mendoza, So What?! launched in 2008, blending Pop-punk, Rock, and Metal. Since then, So What?! has grown to encompass hip-hop and rap genres and is best known for its groundbreaking curation, being one of the first to introduce artists like A Day To Remember, G-Eazy, and Bring Me The Horizon before they were recognized by mainstream festivals. Past headliners have included Simple Plan, 100 Gecs, blackbear, and Underoath.

While DDP has primarily focused on the electronic music scene, Third String Entertainment has been a force within the rock and metal scene. Artists from the electronic, hip-hop and rock genres have linked frequently for massive hits, like Illenium & Tom Delonge’s “Paper Thin” or Marshmello & Juice WRLD’s “Come & Go”, that’s blended these scenes together.

Speaking to the partnership, Third String Entertainment’s Mike Ziemer adds “over the years we’ve seen how the fusing of metal and EDM has created so many subgenres and broken down creative barriers. We felt like it was a partnership where we could both benefit from the cross-promotion to each other’s audiences and word towards incorporating the crossover into new events.”

Disco Donnie has long served as a mentor to promoters, and his experience in this industry is highly valued by the Third String team. “Donnie is an innovator. Whether it’s his festivals in the States or the Festication events he does in Mexico, Donnie knows how to throw a party. The way he treats his team, the artists, and the fans, is why DDP makes the perfect partner. We have a great product, a large fanbase, and now it’s time to expand on that with additional input and guidance.”

It’s a partnership that also allows each to flex their strengths in a way that complements the end goal of creating an immersive and inviting experience for festivalgoers.

“Third String Entertainment’s brands have a lot of potential and could be fixtures around the US in markets we currently operate in. I see a lot of myself in Mike and Orlando and nurturing independent promoters and providing a venue for up-and-coming talent is important to me. I believe our partnership will help develop the SoWhat?! Music Festival and Unsilent Night brands to their full potential. I also think they can teach us a lot, as well.” -Disco Donnie