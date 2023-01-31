Lil Wayne Shares The Details For His ‘Welcome To Tha Carter’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Hip-hop legend Lil Wayne announced plans to hit the road in 2023 with the Welcome To Tha Carter Tour Presented by Young Money, Rolling Loud, and Live Nation.

The 28-date run will get underway at The Fillmore Minneapolis on April 4th with additional shows in major markets such as New York, Atlanta, Houston, before wrapping at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on May 13th.

The tour announcement comes ahead of The Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective pre-GRAMMY event, where Lil Wayne is set to receive the Global Impact Award for his personal and professional achievements.

Tickets for the tour go on sale starting Friday, February 3.

WELCOME TO THA CARTER TOUR 2023 TOUR DATES:

Tue Apr 4 — Minneapolis, MN — The Fillmore Minneapolis

Thu Apr 6 — Fargo, ND — Scheels Arena*

Fri Apr 7 — Omaha, NE — Baxter Arena*

Sat Apr 8 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee

Sun Apr 9 — Chicago, IL — Radius

Tue, Apr 11 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit

Wed Apr 12 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY

Thu Apr 13 — Boston, MA — House of Blues

Sun Apr 16 — New York, NY — Apollo Theater

Mon Apr 17 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia

Tue Apr 18 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring

Thu Apr 20 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte

Fri Apr 21 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

Sat Apr 22 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle

Mon Apr 24 — Birmingham, AL — Iron City

Wed Apr 26 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory

Thu Apr 27 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works

Fri Apr 28 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues

Sun Apr 30 — Lexington, KY — Rupp Arena*

Tue May 2 — Houston, TX — House of Blues

Wed May 3 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues

Thu May 4 — Austin, TX — Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

Sat May 6 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

Sun May 7 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Tue May 9 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

Wed May 10 — San Diego, CA — SOMA

Fri May 12 — San Francisco, CA — The Masonic

Sat May 13 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern