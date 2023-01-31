Lil Wayne Shares The Details For His ‘Welcome To Tha Carter’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Hip-hop legend Lil Wayne announced plans to hit the road in 2023 with the Welcome To Tha Carter Tour Presented by Young Money, Rolling Loud, and Live Nation.
The 28-date run will get underway at The Fillmore Minneapolis on April 4th with additional shows in major markets such as New York, Atlanta, Houston, before wrapping at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on May 13th.
The tour announcement comes ahead of The Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective pre-GRAMMY event, where Lil Wayne is set to receive the Global Impact Award for his personal and professional achievements.
Tickets for the tour go on sale starting Friday, February 3.
WELCOME TO THA CARTER TOUR 2023 TOUR DATES:
Tue Apr 4 — Minneapolis, MN — The Fillmore Minneapolis
Thu Apr 6 — Fargo, ND — Scheels Arena*
Fri Apr 7 — Omaha, NE — Baxter Arena*
Sat Apr 8 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee
Sun Apr 9 — Chicago, IL — Radius
Tue, Apr 11 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit
Wed Apr 12 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY
Thu Apr 13 — Boston, MA — House of Blues
Sun Apr 16 — New York, NY — Apollo Theater
Mon Apr 17 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia
Tue Apr 18 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring
Thu Apr 20 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte
Fri Apr 21 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz
Sat Apr 22 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle
Mon Apr 24 — Birmingham, AL — Iron City
Wed Apr 26 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory
Thu Apr 27 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works
Fri Apr 28 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues
Sun Apr 30 — Lexington, KY — Rupp Arena*
Tue May 2 — Houston, TX — House of Blues
Wed May 3 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues
Thu May 4 — Austin, TX — Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
Sat May 6 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex
Sun May 7 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium
Tue May 9 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren
Wed May 10 — San Diego, CA — SOMA
Fri May 12 — San Francisco, CA — The Masonic
Sat May 13 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern