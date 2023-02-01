Brothers Ron & Russell Mael, Better Known as Sparks Announce the Biggest World Tour Of Their Career

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Californian brothers Ron and Russell Mael, better known as Sparks have announced the biggest worldwide tour of their 50-year career – The Sparks Tour 2023.

The Sparks began making music together in the late sixties under the name Halfnelson. With the Top Of The Pops album debut, the duo scored a No. 1 hit in the UK with “This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Both of Us.” With keyboardist and songwriter Ron making intricate arrangements and Russell delivering his brother’s on-point lyrics with acrobatic vocals, their music has touched on a plethora of genres including big band swing, new wave, synthpop, art rock, and glam.

Throughout the course of their career, they’ve collaborated with the likes of Todd Rundgren, Tony Visconti, Les Rita Mitsouko, and Franz Ferdinand, among others. Bleachers frontman and producer in demand Jack Antonoff recently said, “All pop music is re-arranged Sparks.”

The tour is in support of the arrival of Sparks’ 26th studio album, The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte, due to be released via Island Records on May 26, 2023 – their first release on the label in close to five decades. The new album features classic Sparks songs such as “Kimono My House” and “This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Both Of Us,” along with new music. Pre-order details will be announced soon. Their previous releases, Hippopotamus (2017), and A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip (2020) both reached No. 7 on the UK Official Albums Chart.

The North American leg of the tour begins June 27 at NYC’s Beacon Theatre and continues through until a grand hometown finale show in Los Angeles on July 16 (venue TBA).

Sparks Fan Club presales began Tuesday (January 31) with the “Maeling List” presale beginning today (February 1) at 10 AM local time. The general public on-sale begins Friday (February 3) at 10 AM local time.

“We are thrilled to be back on tour again and to be able to share our joy with so many Sparks fans around the world. See you all soon!! It’s a Sparks show, a Sparks show, a Sparks show tonight!” – Sparks

MAY

23 – Oxford, UK – New Theatre

24 – Liverpool, UK – Philharmonic Hall

26 – Glasgow, UK – Clyde Auditorium

27 – Manchester, UK – Bridgewater Hall

29 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall (SOLD OUT)

30 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall (SOLD OUT)

JUNE

2 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound Barcelona *

8 – Madrid, Spain – Primavera Sound Madrid *

10 – Porto, Portugal – Primavera Sound Porto *

13 – Paris, France – Le Grand Rex

14 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Grote Zaal

16 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Store Vega

18 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom

20 – Brussels, Belgium – Cirque Royal

27 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

28 – Philadelphia, PA – Keswick Theatre

30 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre

JULY

1 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur Theatre

3 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

5 – Chicago, IL – Copernicus Center

6 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater

8 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

9 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

12 – Dallas, TX – Texas Theatre

13 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theatre

16 – Los Angeles, CA – Venue TBA

24 – Osaka, Japan – Namba Hatch

25 – Tokyo, Japan – Line Cube Shibuya