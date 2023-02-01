Markus Holzherr Named Chief Business Officer At Warner Music Central Europe

HAMBURG, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Central Europe announced the appointment of Markus Holzherr as the regional office’s new Chief Business Officer.

In his newly created role at Warner, Holzherr will oversee the label group’s Finance, New Business, Research & Analytics and Legal departments.

He begins his new role at Warner Music immediately and will report to Doreen Schimk and Fabian Drebes, Co-Presidents of Warner Music Central Europe.

Holzherr brings significant experience to his new role and most recently served as Managing Director, Finance and Controlling, DFB GmbH & Co. KG, a subsidiary of the German Football Association, which handles marketing and sales, IT and digital services, and event management.

His previous experience also includes roles at e-commerce firm Mytheresa and the media giant ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG.

“With his business expertise and leadership experience in the dynamic sectors of sports, fashion, e-commerce and media, Markus Holzherr has the right mindset to broadly advance innovative business models here at Warner Music. We look forward to him joining our leadership team,” said Doreen Schimk and Fabian Drebes, Co-Presidents, Warner Music Central Europe.

“Warner Music Group is currently undergoing an exciting transformation. I’m looking forward to using my experience to help shape the future of Warner Music Central Europe and to working with an innovative and motivated team,” added Markus Holzherr, Chief Business Officer, Warner Music Central Europe.