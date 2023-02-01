Ozzy Osbourne Cancels All Shows; Releases Statement Saying Touring Days Are Over

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Shock rocker and all-around bad boy Ozzy Osbourne announced today (February 1) the cancellation of all his upcoming shows, saying he “is not physically capable” to do so.

In a statement from the 74-year-old icon (see in its entirety below), he said he had a major accident four years ago in which he damaged his spine and can no longer deal with the travel required for a tour … he did assure his fans that his singing voice is “fine.”

“My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.”

During his decades-long career, which began as the frontman for the hard rock group Black Sabbath – Osbourne has won multiple awards, including a Grammy for his work with the band – which he left in 1978, and for his solo career. He’s had a few health setbacks in recent years which has attributed to the rocker not being able to get back on the live stage. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2020, contracted COVID-19 in 2022, and underwent surgery just a couple of months later.

Osbourne also postponed his 2019 tour to recover from the initial spinal surgery he speaks of in his statement, and that he was “honestly humbled by the way” his fans have “patiently held onto your tickets for all this time.” Ticket refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

Statement from OZZY OSBOURNE:

“This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans. As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine.

My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.

I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required. Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really FUCKS ME UP, more than you will ever know.

Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.

I want to thank my family……my band…….my crew……my longtime friends, Judas Priest, and of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have.

I love you all…”