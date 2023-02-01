Rapper Armani Kelly Reported Missing After Canceled Detroit Performance

DETROIT (CelebrityAccess) — Armani Kelly, an aspiring Michigan-based rapper has been reporting missing after his January 21st show in Detroit was canceled.

According to the New York Times, Kelly, traveled three hours to Detroit to appear at a show at Lounge 31, but the concert was canceled at the last minute due to technical problems and Kelly hasn’t been seen since.

Authorities are unclear if he ever made it to the venue.

Kelly was accompanied by two traveling companions, Dante Wicker and Montoya Givens, both thirty-one, who have also been reported missing, the New York Times reported.

During a press conference, a spokesperson for the Detroit Police Department said that none of the three men’s phones has shown any activity since the evening of the canceled performance and the car that Kelly drove to Detroit was found in the nearby city of Warren, Michigan, with no sign of the three men.

According to the Times, Kelly last spoke to his fiancée Taylor Perrin, at around 5PM on the day of the concert, stating that it had been canceled due to technical issues and said that he would look for another venue with an open mic.

Perrin told police that within 4 hours, Kelly’s phone stopped delivering messages and that he has not been in contact since.

“We always had contact,” she told the New York Times. “We didn’t go hours without talking or at least sending a text to let the other know we’re OK. So, my mind is racing. I couldn’t sleep all night.”

Kelly was pursuing a career in music after his release in 2022 following an eight-year prison sentence for armed robbery. He met the two other missing men while incarcerated, the Times reported.