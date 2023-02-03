BMI Announces Promotions Within Its Creative Team

NEW YORK & NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Music rights company Broadcast Music Inc announced a series of promotions within their creative team.

The promotions include Rafael Martinez and John Ellwood, who were appointed to the newly created roles as Vice President, Strategy and Business Affairs, Creative, and Assistant Vice President, Strategy and Business Affairs, Creative, respectively.

As Vice President, Strategy and Business Affairs, Creative, Martinez will oversee developing and executing new business strategies around BMI’s relationship with affiliates and will work to build the company’s global market share. He will also continue to sign new songwriters and publishers while maintaining existing relationships with clients and affiliates.

He will also continue to provide business and legal support during contract negotiations with new and existing songwriters, composers and publishers.

In his new role, John Ellwood will report to and collaborate with Martinez in developing strategies for the creative division. He is based out of BMI’s New York headquarters.

“Both Rafael and John have regularly gone the extra mile in determining the best course of action on behalf of BMI’s creative community. Rafael has earned an esteemed reputation for his deep understanding of the performing rights landscape as well as his stellar service to our affiliates. John’s legal expertise and exceptional dedication have also been invaluable and will tremendously benefit our songwriters, composers and publishers in his new role.” Steinberg added, “I’m also incredibly excited to be announcing several other well-deserved promotions from within BMI’s Creative department. Each of these valuable team members has made outstanding contributions that have supported BMI’s status as the global leaders in music rights management. I’m confident that this team will continue to excel and effectively serve our affiliates across all genres.”

BMI also announced the promotions of Reema Iqbal to the role of Executive Director, Creative, Film, TV & Visual Media and LuAnn Davidson, who was named Executive Director, Creative Administration.

As Executive Director, Creative, Film, TV & Visual Media, Iqbal will continue to work with BMI’s roster of composers and songwriters in the film, TV & visual media space. She will also work to identify new talent and help educate up-and-coming composers on the mechanics of performance royalties.

Davidson has been promoted to Executive Director, Creative Administration, where she will continue to oversee the creative administration team in BMI’s Nashville office. Her responsibilities include working directly with affiliates on royalty distribution issues and registering their musical works, as well as helping to develop events in Nashville.

Additionally, BMI revealed that Nina Carter has been promoted to Senior Director, Creative, Partnerships & Events and Jon Miller was named Director, Creative, Europe.

In her new role at BMI, Carter will continue to oversee strategic partnerships and sponsorships for BMI events, including #1 parties, conferences, showcases and festivals such as SXSW, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits.

Davidson reports to BMI’s Vice President, Creative, Nashville, Clay Bradley and Carter reports to AVP, Creative, Mason Hunter, and both are based out of Nashville.

Katie Kilgallen and Reginald Stewart have both been elevated to Director, Creative in New York and Atlanta, respectively.

Kilgallen coordinates events for BMI’s pop and indie clients and orchestrates BMI’s monthly Acoustic Lounge showcases, various songwriting camps, Speed Dating for Songwriters, the BMI stages at Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, SXSW and more, as well as hosting BMI 101, an informational webinar for developing songwriters and composers.

She also serves as co-chair of BMI’s Women @ BMI Employee Resource Group. Kilgallen will continue reporting to BMI Vice President, Creative, New York, Samantha Cox.

Stewart will continue to focus on the R&B/Hip-Hop and Gospel genres, helping to facilitate several initiatives including BMI’s R&B/Hip-Hop Awards, Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards, and BMI’s showcase series, Know Them Now. He also leads special events and outreach that support BMI’s music creators including listening events and serves as Co-Chair of BMI’s Black Network Employee Resource Group.

Stewart reports to Vice President, Creative, Atlanta, Catherine Brewton.