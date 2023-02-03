WME’s Music Division Promotes 7 New Partners and 12 Agents Across the US, UK & Australia

BEVERLY HILLS (CelebrityAccess) – WME’s music division has promoted seven partners and 12 agents across its offices in Sydney, Beverly Hills, New York, Nashville, and London.

The seven agents promoted to partner are Jared Rampersaud, Levi Jackson, Doug Singer, Henry Glascock, Dave Bradley, Brendan Long, and Bradley Rainey.

Bradley is a co-head of WME’s pop division and is based in London. His client roster includes Kim Petras, LCD Soundsystem, Dua Lipa, and Greta Van Fleet, among others.

Long, also based in London, has worked at WME for 15 years, joining as a booking agent in the electronic department. He now represents acts including Richie Hawtin, Kiimi, Maya Jane Coles, Solardo, and more.

Glascock, based in Nashville, was promoted to partner and has 20 years experience in the touring and live music industry. He joined WME in 2010 and boasts a roster that includes Stoney LaRue, Flatland Cavalry, Trey Lewis, Parker McCollum, and Mike Ryan, among others.

Singer, Rainey, Jackson and Rampersaud are all based out of Beverly Hills.

Singer joined WME in the mail room back in 2006. His current clients include Blood Orange, Vince Staples, Johnny Marr, and more. He was recently named the department head for book tours and podcasts.

Rainey leads WME’s music for visual media group, taking on a roster of award winning musicians including Trent Reznor, Randy Newman and Max Richter, among others. He got his start at WME in 2008 and built its visual film division (music) in 2011.

Jackson came to WME in 2017 with 12 years of experience after stints at Live Nation and AEG. Jackson leads tour marketing for all WME clients including Luke Combs, Travis Scott, Adele, Calvin Harris, Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars, and more. He manages WME’s virtual appearance group working on deals and distrobution in the digital broadcast medium.

Rampersaud specializes in live performances for private events and brand activations globally. He has helped secure artists for events such as UFC, Formula 1, and the Super Bowl. He joined the agency in 2008.

Those employees promoted to agent in contemporary music are Henry Delargy, Kidder Erdman, and Phillip Richard in Beverly Hills; Josh Sanchez and Anna Horowitz in New York; Tom Larger in London; and Brendan Moylan in Sydney.

Becca Chisholm, Caleb Fenn, Carter Green and Kanan Vitolo – all in Nashville – became agents in the country music with Morgan Carney in Christian music.

“These promotions showcase the breadth of our client roster and how far we can go in servicing our artists,” said Lucy Dickins, WME’s global head of contemporary music and touring, and Becky Gardenhire, co-head of WME’s Nashville office. “We are so proud of the leadership and ingenuity each of these individuals has demonstrated, and we look forward to what they will achieve.”