Music Business Television (MUBUTV) Set To Relaunch In February Featuring Some Of The Biggest Names In The Industry

HOLLYWOOD (CelebrityAccess) – Music Business Television (MUBUTV) is set to return and relaunch in February 2023. After a long hiatus due to industry setbacks from the global pandemic, the channel is back with a brand new programming lineup including all-new episodes of its flagship show, the MUBUTV: Insider Video Series, and new programs including weekly business news segments, YouTube live streaming events, a How-To instructional series for artists, and the debut of the MUBUTV: Insider Podcast.

MUBUTV’s Insider Podcast takes an in-depth look into the many challenges and industry nuances of what it takes to build a sustainable career in today’s music business. Featuring conversations with some of the most well-known names in the business including veteran record producer Mike Clink (Guns N’ Roses), indie artist and author Ari Herstand, legendary A&R executive John Kalodner (Aerosmith/Cher), Marketing expert Amber Horsburg, and veteran radio personality Nic Harcourt (KCRW), among others. The podcast is hosted by Ritch Esra and Eric Knight, co-founders of the platform.

Esra is the founder of The Music Business Registry, has an extensive background in music business education (UCLA / Musicians Institute), and was a former A&R executive at Arista Records. Knight is a recording artist with the rock band Disciples of Babylon and the founder of the artist management company Persistent Management, based in Los Angeles.

The debut episode of the podcast will feature renowned music attorney and author of All You Need To Know About the Music Business – Don Passman. The premiere of MUBUTV: Insider Podcast will air on February 28 (Tuesday) with new episodes to follow every Tuesday.

“We realized that so many of the systems that were in place to support the launch and breaking of new artists no longer exist anymore,” says Esra. “Now it’s the artist’s responsibility, and remember we no longer live in an era where is just one path towards success,” adds Knight.

With each episode of the Insider Series, the viewer gets a masterclass weekly on one aspect of what it takes to develop, launch, and break an artist into the ever-changing music industry. There will be up close and personal talks with many of today’s leading music industry insiders and executives who are on the front lines of A&R, artist management, music publishing, touring, marketing, publicity, and international markets. These insider sessions include conversations with Kenny “Tick” Salcido (SVP/Head of A&R, Red Bull Records), Sas Metcalfe (President of Global Creative, Kobalt Music), and Gary Spivack (Executive SVP/Talent Curation, Danny Wimmer Presents).

Additionally, viewers will be able to access previously unreleased content from the Insider Series including interviews with veteran record producer Howard Benson (Kelly Clarkson/Santana), NBC Universal Head of Music, Alicen Catron Schneider, festival promoter Kevin Lyman (Vans Warped Tour), artist manager Andy Gould (Rob Zombie), and hit songwriter Shelly Peiken (Christina Aguilera), among others.

The series will also include an international focus with leading experts globally including Australian concert promoter, the late Michael Chugg (Michael Chugg Entertainment), UK artist manager Andy Farrow (Opeth/Devin Townshend/Paradise Lost), Canadian Music Week founder Neil Dixon, and George Ergatoudis, formerly of BBC and now the head of Apple Music UK, among many others. The international focus of the Insider Series will premiere on March 1 (Wednesday), with new episodes released weekly on Wednesdays at 10 am EST.

“There’s been a revolution over the last decade in the music business. In today’s landscape, the major labels no longer develop artists from the ground up. Today, labels are amplifiers,” says Esra. Knight adds, “In today’s music industry, the artist has more power to reach their audience than at any other time in the history of the music business.”