Brian Lottermann Minted As An Agent At UAA

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Attractions Agency announced the promotion of Brian Lottermann to the role of talent agent.

Lottermann, who is based out of UAA’s Los Angeles office, will serve as the responsible agent for the Southern Soul Tour, which includes a rotating lineup that currently includes of Calvin Richardson, FatDaddy, King George, Marvin Dixon, Nellie Tiger Travis, Sir Charles Jones, and T.K. Soul.

Lottermann joined UTA in 2019 as an intern and successfully matriculated through the agency’s trainee program. He most recently served as an executive assistant at the agency.

A 2019 graduate from the Berklee College of Music, Lottermann holds a bachelor’s in Music Business Management. He’s also a working musician who primarily plays bass guitar.

“Brian has been a great assistant, and I’m looking forward to working with him in his new role as agent. I’m confident Brian will excel in representing Universal Attractions as our new West Coast small-capacity agent,” said UAA’s Jeff Epstein.